Spinning out of control: Girl chokes on fidget spinner, the latest toy craze causing problems

A Texas girl who had emergency surgery after swallowing part of a fidget spinner adds to the growing list of problems associated with the latest trending kid toy.

Kelly Rose Joniec cautioned parents on Facebook this week that the toy lacks age-appropriate warnings. Joniec was driving her daughter home from a swim meet when she heard her making a retching sound.

The Texas mother said her daughter accidentally swallowed part of the fidget spinner.

Joniec said she drove to an urgent care facility but doctors couldn’t find the swallowed fidget spinner piece. An ambulance then took her daughter to a children’s hospital where an X-ray showed the piece lodged in Joniec’s daughter’s esophagus.

“After multiple, very stressful attempts to place an IV, Britton was taken to surgery to endoscopically locate and remove the object,” Joniec said. “Fortunately we had a positive outcome, but it was pretty scary there for a while.”

Banned in schools

A 9-year-old Syracuse, N.Y. girl chipped her tooth, causing $2,000 in tooth damage. The fourth-grader needed a root canal, reported NewsChannel 9.

Meanwhile, teachers are banning the hot new toy in the classroom because of the disruption it causes.

A Wisconsin elementary school banned the toy designed to improve focus because it was doing the opposite, reported wkow.com.

“Causing more trouble and causing other students to not be able to focus because they were watching other students with spinners, who thought it was helping them focus,” said David Novy, Ronald R. Albrecht Elementary School Principal in Brodhead, Wisc.