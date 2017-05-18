Happy Meals can now be delivered making us feel even worse about our parenting

https://videos.usatoday.net/Brightcove2/29906170001/201701/938/29906170001_5305488792001_5305476001001.mp4 Parents hit the McDonald’s drive-thru because the day, our week, our whatever went sideways.

Or maybe because everyone deserves a special treat. Why do those chocolate-dipped cones have to be so good?

Now McDonald’s has partnered with UberEATS to deliver the fast food in more than 1,000 locations. That makes this “sometimes” or “in a pinch” dinner solution even more tempting to worn-out parents. Maybe that’s not always a good thing. You know, if you care about balanced nutrition.

But at least it’s a more convenient option for parents who forgot to lay out the meat to thaw. You can now get McDelivery in these cities:

Los Angeles

Phoenix

Chicago

Columbus, Ohio

McDonald’s and Uber launched the pilot program in Florida in January. Customers were happy and the partners decided to expand the option in large cities.

3 easy steps

Getting the food delivered is easy.

Download your order on the UberEATS mobile app or UberEATS.com, using the same account the Uber riders use. Don’t forget the UberEats’ delivery charge is $5. (More than most McDonald’s menu items.) Get a $5 discount with their first two UberEATS order through July 1, using the promo code FRIES4U.

Whether the McDelivery fries end up being soggy or the milkshakes runny depends on the speed of the delivery service.