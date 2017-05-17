'Roseanne' returns to put the fun back in dysfunctional family

Pretend the sad, stupid-weird final season of “Roseanne” never happened. (Winning the Illinois lottery, but not really. Dan’s recovery from a heart attack, but not really. Oh, we find out that all along Jackie is gay and Roseanne’s mom wasn’t.)

Now pretend you get the Conners back in all their wise-cracking, barely-making it, giving-the-world the finger blue collar glory. That’s good right?

We’re hoping it’s great as ABC announced this week the return of the Conners in 2018.

The networks are in a kind of reboot fever, with the 10-episode return of “Will & Grace” next fall.

Original cast returns

Like “Will & Grace” the original stars will return to “Roseanne.” This includes Roseanne Barr, husband Dan (John Goodman), daughters Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) and son, D.J. (Michael Fishman.) Wacky sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) returns as does Sarah Chalke, who assumed the role of Becky during some seasons of the the series, but will return in a different role.

The plot will be set in the present. The series was the most watched television program in America in 1989 and 1990.