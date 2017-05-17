Don't get emotional. (We know you will.) 'This is Us,' joins return of 'must-see TV'

Keep your tissues around on Thursday nights.

Both for when you cry (in every episode!) with a second season of “This is Us'” and hopefully with tears of joy at the “Will & Grace” reboot.

NBC is bringing back the Thursday night’s “must-see TV.” The network is trying for a bit of the ol’ magic it had when “Seinfeld” and “ER” was part of the must-see line-up.

NBC’s Thursday night TV line-up

8 p.m. reboot of “Will & Grace”

8:30 p.m.: “Great News,” the Tina Fey produced show that USA Today reviewer Robert Bianco called a “newsroom version of 30 Rock.”

9 p.m. “This is Us,” which previously aired on Tuesdays.

10 p.m. “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Sure, many of us now simply record our favorite shows to watch later. Like when the kids are in bed. Or we wait and stream them. But this blend of shows we love or hope to love make us long for the days when on Friday we couldn’t wait to gab with friends and co-workers about Thursday night TV.

Check out the first glimpse of what “Will & Grace” has in store for us below.