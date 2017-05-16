Dunkin' Donuts wants to woo you back after axing Coolatta with free shots of new frozen coffee

Now that a period of mourning has passed for the 23-year-old Coolatta, Dunkin’ Donuts believes it’s safe to introduce the Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee.

To sweeten the deal, anyone can get a free 3.5-ounce sample while supplies last on Friday, May 19.

People were mad when the Dunkin’s iconic Coolatta was pulled after two decades. But in light of Starbucks ever-evolving stream of frapuccino delights, the company believed they needed to up its game.

The frozen drink has the same taste as Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend Coffee, mixed with a “special extract” and blended with ice and dairy. The drink can be mixed with cream, skim or whole milk. Flavor shots come in mocha, caramel, coconut crème pie or butter pecan.

The free drink samples will be given out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 19.