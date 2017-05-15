Is refusing to give your WI-FI password at a family gathering a bad idea?

A host of family, with many teenagers, are coming over for a BBQ and they will want to know your WI-FI password. Do you give it to them?

Posters on a Chandler, Ariz. Facebook group debated at length this question.

The poster who asked the question is opting not to give the password, saying that visiting kids and teens will get buried in social media instead of family fun. Because…kids.

Curator of the site and mom of two, Tia Coates, offered her simple advice in an azcentral.com post.

Your house, your rule

But Coates cautioned that whether you decide in your home that giving WI-FI passwords should be handed out like so much bottled water or not, parents are shaping communication rules of the future.

“Finding balance in life also will mean finding balance in how we interact with each other online and in person,” Coates said. “But how we as a people integrate technology into our daily relationships will be entirely up to us as a society.”

What do you think?