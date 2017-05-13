Is your state among the best or worst for working moms?

The best and worst states for working moms were ranked by child care, professional opportunities and the elusive work-life balance.

Cold-weather states received the highest marks, with Vermont, Minnesota, New Jersey, Delaware and Connecticut leading the way, according to WalletHub’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms.

The Southern states of Alabama and Louisiana were at the bottom, as were the Western states of Arizona, Nevada and Alaska.

Gender pay gap

Among the other key findings was a comparison of women’s and men’s earnings by state.

Lowest gender pay gap states:

Hawaii District of Columbia and Florida (tie) Delaware New York

Highest gender pay gap states

Alaska and Louisiana (tie) Alabama Utah North Dakota

Women executives

The analysis also looked at female executive to male executive ratios.

Highest female to male executive ratio:

South Dakota Maine District of Columbia North Dakota Montana

Lowest female to male executive ratio:

Texas Alabama South Carolina Idaho Utah

To learn more about the analysis, click here. This is at how states rated overall:

10 best states

1. Vermont

2. Minnesota

3. New Jersey

4. Delaware

5. Connecticut

6. Massachusetts

7. Maine

8. Rhode Island

9. New York

10. Illinois

10 worst states

51. Alabama

50. Louisiana

49. Nevada

48. Arizona

47. Alaska

46. Mississippi

45. Idaho

44. New Mexico

43. West Virginia

42. Wyoming