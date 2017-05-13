Is your state among the best or worst for working moms?

The best and worst states for working moms were ranked by child care, professional opportunities and the elusive work-life balance.
Cold-weather states received the highest marks, with Vermont, Minnesota, New Jersey, Delaware and Connecticut leading the way, according to WalletHub’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms.
The Southern states of Alabama and Louisiana were at the bottom, as were the Western states of Arizona, Nevada and Alaska.
Gender pay gap
Among the other key findings was a comparison of women’s and men’s earnings by state.
Lowest gender pay gap states:
- Hawaii
- District of Columbia and Florida (tie)
- Delaware
- New York
Highest gender pay gap states
- Alaska and Louisiana (tie)
- Alabama
- Utah
- North Dakota
Women executives
The analysis also looked at female executive to male executive ratios.
Highest female to male executive ratio:
- South Dakota
- Maine
- District of Columbia
- North Dakota
- Montana
Lowest female to male executive ratio:
- Texas
- Alabama
- South Carolina
- Idaho
- Utah
To learn more about the analysis, click here. This is at how states rated overall:
10 best states
1. Vermont
2. Minnesota
3. New Jersey
4. Delaware
5. Connecticut
6. Massachusetts
7. Maine
8. Rhode Island
9. New York
10. Illinois
10 worst states
51. Alabama
50. Louisiana
49. Nevada
48. Arizona
47. Alaska
46. Mississippi
45. Idaho
44. New Mexico
43. West Virginia
42. Wyoming
Comments