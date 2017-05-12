The most honest tweets about Mother's Day you'll ever read

As long as it’s from you, I’ll love it!

That’s true. I’ve said it about Mother’s Day to my kids and hubby and I mean it.

But what happens when people get brutally honest about Mother’s Day? Here are 10 hilarious tweets that also have the ring of truth.

Running low on macaroni art?

Can I send my son to daycare for the week? It's my only shot at someone remembering Mother's Day. — JenniFerCryinOutLoud (@sip_at_home_mom) April 28, 2017

No. No, there isn’t.

Not enough Mother's Day cards express the fond memories of being beaten with a shoe for using her bra as a slingshot. — Boog (@BoogTweets) May 10, 2017

But this way you’ll be prepared for the zombie apocalypse.

Before you get that gift this Mother's Day, ask yourself: how many baskets of body wash can a person really get through in a year? — Mom Psychologist (@mompsychologist) May 10, 2017

Greedy. That bottle should be passed around.

All I want for Mother's Day is a big box of uninterrupted sleep and an entire bottle of peace and quiet. — OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) May 8, 2017

He had it coming, people will say.

Hubs left his Amazon account open on the laptop and I swear to God if I'm getting a lawnmower for Mother's Day there will be bloodshed. — Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) May 9, 2017

Tip: It’s the same face you put on when your child asks you to read ‘Love You Forever’ at bedtime.

No one asked me what I wanted for Mother's Day, and now I'm scared about what I'll have to pretend to like. — D. M. Newlun (@dmnewlun) May 9, 2017

Because a failure to plan is a plan to fail

It's that magical time of year where I keep hubs blissfully unaware of Mother's Day so I can get something more expensive after he forgets. — MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) April 24, 2017

Next to the ‘Sorry for your gray hair and stretch marks’ Mother’s Day card

Where do I find a "Sorry I wrecked your body and turned you into an alcoholic" Mother's Day card? — Bubbles n' Booze (@BubblesnBooze) May 7, 2017

This is fake news. Never happened, never will happen.

This Mother's Day ask not what your mother can do for you, ask what you can do for your mother and then do it the first time she asks. — MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) May 8, 2017

Sadly, this is NOT fake news.