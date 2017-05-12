The Arizona Republic

The most honest tweets about Mother's Day you'll ever read

The most honest tweets about Mother's Day you'll ever read

Mom Talk

The most honest tweets about Mother's Day you'll ever read

As long as it’s from you, I’ll love it!

That’s true. I’ve said it about Mother’s Day to my kids and hubby and I mean it.

But what happens when people get brutally honest about Mother’s Day? Here are 10 hilarious tweets that also have the ring of truth.

Running low on macaroni art?

 No. No, there isn’t.

But this way you’ll be prepared for the zombie apocalypse.

Greedy. That bottle should be passed around.

He had it coming, people will say.

Tip: It’s the same face you put on when your child asks you to read ‘Love You Forever’ at bedtime.

Because a failure to plan is a plan to fail

Next to the ‘Sorry for your gray hair and stretch marks’ Mother’s Day card

This is fake news. Never happened, never will happen.

Sadly, this is NOT fake news.

, , , , , , Mom Talk

More All The Moms

Comments

Latest

More All The Moms
Home