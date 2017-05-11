'Wonder Woman' paired with thinkThin products? Uh, no. Just no.

Wonder Woman is a bad ass.
Strong. Confident. Tough.
What about those qualities make Warner Bros. believe that using thinkThin, a protein-based nutrition company, is the perfect brand to represent her?
We’ve been anxiously awaiting Wonder Woman food, toys and products. So far this has been, ahem, skinny, given other superhero movie campaigns.
Then we find out that Warner Bros. partnered with a company called thinkThin to promote the film?
The company says thinkThin is the ideal fit because it gives “women the everyday strength they need to power through their day.”
But linking Wonder Woman with the societal expectation that women should be strong and thin is the wrong message.
We’re not the only ones who think so.
