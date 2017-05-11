'Wonder Woman' paired with thinkThin products? Uh, no. Just no.

Wonder Woman is a bad ass.

Strong. Confident. Tough.

What about those qualities make Warner Bros. believe that using thinkThin, a protein-based nutrition company, is the perfect brand to represent her?

We’ve been anxiously awaiting Wonder Woman food, toys and products. So far this has been, ahem, skinny, given other superhero movie campaigns.

Then we find out that Warner Bros. partnered with a company called thinkThin to promote the film?

The company says thinkThin is the ideal fit because it gives “women the everyday strength they need to power through their day.”

But linking Wonder Woman with the societal expectation that women should be strong and thin is the wrong message.

We’re not the only ones who think so.

What they said

So we have low fat fro-yo and 'think thin' protein bars as marketing tie-ins for Wonder Woman. COME ON. https://t.co/P54nK3B7gb — Amanda Heffernan (@chalkhands) May 10, 2017

Think Thin's Wonder Woman "diet" cereal and snacks,seriously?

Umm ..nah..I think we'll pass on this one.

.#thinkthins#WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/RNNjpBXWHg — Nerd's World (@nerdsworldnyc) May 5, 2017

@wbpictures should have selected a product where tag line focused on health not a body size. #thinkthin #wonderwoman BULLSHIT @thinkproducts — Victoria (@Victoria_Avalor) May 8, 2017

Further proof Hollywood doesn't know how to market a kick ass superhero movie to women: Wonder Woman has partnered with ThinkThin bars… pic.twitter.com/HglJGCWItb — Carin Thumm (@thummprints) May 8, 2017

When you see the new Wonder Woman movie partnering with some brand called "think thin" Waiting for internet reaction like pic.twitter.com/eGYjUcmjm3 — E. Latimer (@ELatimerWrites) May 4, 2017

Come the f*ck on – when we said we wanted more #WonderWoman promotion we didn't mean in conjunction with Think Thin protein bars. 🙄 — Alexandra Flores (@xelaflores) May 7, 2017