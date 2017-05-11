11 Mother's Day deals and freebies, from coffee to dessert

So while we think all the moms should get a break more than one day a year, at least we do have this one day when moms can eat free. And if not entirely free, then get a deal on drinks, meals and sweets.

Here’s our roundup of some of the best Mother’s Day deals on Sunday, May 14.

Carrabba’s

Mom has her own special menu through Sunday, May 14. And when you buy her a $50 gift card, she receives a free, additional $10 gift card. carrabbas.com.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

Arizona and San Diego moms get a night off from the kitchen with a free meal at Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers. The deal is good from 11 a.m. to close at all locations. coldbeers.com.

Fogo de Chao

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., treat mom to the Brazilian steakhouse and receive a gift card for a future free meal. The gift card can be used Sunday through Thursday through July 13. fogodechao.com.

Hooters

Nothing says mom like a freebie off the Hooters Mother’s Day menu. Moms can choose from 10 traditional or boneless wings, a grilled or buffalo chicken sandwich or salad, or a Hooters burger. A drink purchase is required. hooters.com.

KFC

KFC definitely goes the non-traditional route by offering moms a free download of its published novella, “Tender Wings of Desire.” The free download is available for a limited time on Amazon.

Macaroni Grill

Mothers who eat at the restaurant on Mother’s Day weekend receive a coupon for a free appetizer to be used at their next visit before May 31. The eatery also is offering dinner and dessert for $19.99 per person on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14. macaronigrill.com.

Mimi’s

In addition to its special Mother’s Day brunch menu, the restaurant offers a coupon for a free meal for moms on their next visit. The coupon can be used through May 28. mimiscafe.com.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Dine in on Saturday, May 13, or Sunday, May 14, and get a $25 gift card to use on a future visit. The gift card can be used through July 2. ruthschris.com.

Starbucks

The final day of half-price frappuccinos is Mother’s Day. Come in from 3 to 6 p.m. and get mom a sweet pick-me-up. starbucks.com

TCBY

Mother’s receive a free, 6-ounce yogurt cup. tcby.com.

Wienerschnitzel

Let them know you’re a member of the mom club, which means showing a family photo of your kids, and get a free original chili dog, small fries and a soda. wienerschnitzel.com.