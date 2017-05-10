Teacher appreciation: I'm sorry for being a jerk; thank you for helping my son

I got in trouble the first two weeks of first grade. Apparently talking to friends across the classroom was frowned upon.

No worries. I fake-cried my way out of a yelling principal’s office and became a legend. In the third grade, I had more recesses to sit out than were left in the year.

Still, the teacher keep adding them to my bar tab. It was probably therapeutic for her.

In the sixth grade, my entire desk was put in the corner and the teacher offered up a theory that I was being neglected at home. I mean, probably?

My school career mountaintop came in my junior year of high school, when they caught me with vodka on campus and kicked me out for a semester, except for my chemistry class.

That teacher wrote in my yearbook that I would have to eventually “take something seriously.” Too bad it wasn’t his class.

I was a problem

To say that I was a problem child and bad influence in classrooms most of my life would be an understatement. I was the kid who perpetually never reached his potential and could have done better if I only applied myself.

To those teachers, I offer an apology. I’m sorry that I just never really cared about my own education and that I seemed obsessed with making sure everybody around me knew that.

I’m sorry that despite all of your best intentions, angry solutions, and well-meaning conversations, I just never could get out of my own way.

You were right. I could have done much better and I just didn’t.

Teaching my son

Now. To the teachers who have already helped my son develop and grow, I offer a sincerest thank you and a vow that he will never be me.

The Boy is finishing up his second year of preschool and is showing no signs of letting up. He’s a sponge for information and discovery.

These two years in your classrooms have sparked a development growth in him we could only have dreamed about the first day we dropped him off.

He loves to read and can’t get enough of the alphabet or numbers. He’s inquisitive and relishes being around other children.

The student I should have been

But on this Teacher Appreciation Week I would like to let you know that my family is appreciative of how much work it takes to educate our children and how much of yourselves you put into the job.

Our son wouldn’t be the little boss that he is without your efforts.

We thank you for putting up with the kind of kid that I was in the hopes of working with the kind of student you are already helping my son become.

I’m sorry. Thank you.