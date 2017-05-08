'Frozen 2' release date and plot hint reveal. Plus, 5 more Disney movie dates

The singing ice sisters are set to return. We’ve only been waiting to see what happens in Arendelle with Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Kristoff since 2013.

Now we just have to hold on until Thanksgiving — a year and a half from now. Disney Animation Studios announced the release date as Nov. 27, 2019.

Plot details are thin, and we are eagerly awaiting the trailer. But we do know that Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell return as Princesses Elsa and Anna. Josh Gad returns as Olaf, the cuddliest snowman ever.

And we heard of one possible plot spoiler from movie producer Peter Del Vecho.

“Now that we’ve been involved in it for awhile, what’s exciting is it feels like it builds on the first movie,” according to Del Vecho in Entertainment Weekly. “You understand things better in the first movie after you’ve seen the sequel.”

What’s left to understand?

Well, how Queen Elsa got her powers for starters since neither her parents, nor sisters seem to possess any supernatural gifts.

More Disney release dates

Families have a whole lot more fun to look forward to with Disney release dates of: