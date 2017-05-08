2 huge newsflashes from Oreo, one that includes a $500,000 prize

Oreo made two huge announcements this week.
First, on Monday it introduced another new flavor. Or maybe more of a concept than a flavor: The Firework Oreo.
“Cosmopolitan” describes it as “an Oreo with Pop Rocks in the creme — not official Pop Rocks, but a red and blue candy that the packaging describes as a popping candy!”
That is not the most exciting or disgusting news, depending on your tastes. Oreo also launched this week the #MyOreoCreation #Contest.
Oreo is asking people to pick the next flavor by devising their own crazy-good or just crazy creations. It comes with a $500,000 prize. The contest runs through July 14.
Submit your ideas through Twitter and Instagram using #MyOreoCreation and #Contest hashtags.
People can’t wait to get started.
