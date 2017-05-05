Stop trying to do it all. Know yourself better to really get things done, activist Erin Brockovich says

Immortalized as the sexy-dressing, tough activist in the movie bearing her name, “Erin Brockovich” tells All the Moms that women need to get selfish.

That is, what they often view as selfish. Brockovich, 56, says it’s an everyday struggle as she travels the world, lending her voice to causes like clean water, the environment and women’s health. But she makes time to “cut out the noise” and listen to her own voice.

“You need to do what you need to do to hear your own voice, whether it’s a round of golf or getting a spa treatment,” she says. “It’s that reboot you need every day.”

International Women’s Summit

Brockovich is speaking at the International Women’s Summit May 4-7 in Phoenix. She joins CNN’s Lisa Ling; Oprah regular Marianne Williamson; “Eat, Pray, Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert; and author Glennon Doyle Melton, founder of website Momastery.

Brockovich addresses the public on Sunday, May 7, at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix. Her theme: How to become an activist in your life.

She will share some hacks learned over 17 years as a single working mom on how to get things done.

“As a single parent, I remember it being a struggle. I know it’s lonely and it can be frustrating. But don’t be afraid to ask for support from friends and family,” she says.

‘It starts by knowing yourself’

“You know what? Laundry will be there tomorrow,” she continues. “Take your moments to stop and take care of yourself. We think we’re so different. We’re not. We’re all afraid to be who we are. But that’s where we need to go, and it starts by knowing yourself.”

Read more of what Brockovich says women need to become their own activists at azcentral.com.