The most fearful moments of our lives probably include our children

When was the last time you were truly afraid? The last time you felt frozen and frantic. The last time you were completely unsure of what to do next even though you knew action was required.

Then, think about if that was the time when you felt the most fear you’ve ever felt.

Parents, there is a good chance those moments now involve your children. Me? It is easily the moment my son was choking on his food. Easily.

I’ve nearly drowned. I’ve spent days alone at home as a child. I’ve had cops point their gun at me. I’ve even held my own father at gunpoint with every intention to shoot.

I’d relive all of those things at the same time if it meant never having to see my son choking again.

But instead of writing more about this topic, I decided to tell you about it. My latest “I am your father” podcast examines my fear and ask you to do the same.

Louie Villalobos is a parenting blogger and digital producer for azcentral and allthemoms.com. You can follow him on Twitter @louievillalobos and find his podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play. Just search for “I am your father.”