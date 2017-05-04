See what's planned for Star Wars rides at Disneyland (there will be touches of Arizona)

When Star Wars land opens at Disneyland in two years, don’t be surprised to see touches of long-time-ago Arizona in the galaxy far far away, according to travel writer Scott Craven of azcentral.com.

Star Wars land will feature a forgotten village along a once-popular trade route (think Route 66) populated by shifty rogues (Tombstone, anyone?).

And the new land will include two of Disney’s more technically advanced attractions. One will plop guests into the middle of a battle, and the other will allow a crew to pilot the Millennium Falcon.

