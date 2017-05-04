15 FREE, super-fun events for Arizona kids in May

Saving up for that summer trip? Not to worry, because May is bursting with events for kids and families — all free.

Festivals, fiestas, movies, music and swimming are part of the mix.

5/5: El Mirage Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

The city of El Mirage’s annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta returns. Performances include music by El Mirage vocalist Marysol Ortiz, a folklorico dance performance by Fiesta Mexicana, and a headline musical performance by the New Frequency Band. A beer garden, community vendors and food vendors will be serving food and drink throughout the day. A kid’s zone with free attractions featuring face painters, two bounce houses, arts and crafts, a human foosball game, obstacle course and free pony rides can also be found.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 5. Gentry Park, 14010 N. El Mirage Road, El Mirage. Free. 623-876-2942, elmirageaz.gov.

5/5: Tour the Universe with Pink Floyd

The end-of-semester tradition continues at the Mesa Community College Planetarium. A telescope viewing of the Moon, planets, and other celestial sights will also be available during the show. Shows run every 30 minutes, and tickets are on a first come, first served basis.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 5. Mesa Community College, 1833 W. Southern Ave, Mesa. Free. 480-461-7015, mesacc.edu.

5/5: CinePark Movies in the Park – ‘The Secret Life of Pets’

More than just a screening of “The Secret Life of Pets,” this free event offers themed activities for kids and their familiest. It is grass seating, so guests are encouraged to bring their blankets or lawn chairs, as well as any food and drink they may want to snack on. Food vendors will also be there to sell food to attendees.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 5. Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road, Chandler. Free. 480-782-2665, chandleraz.gov.

5/6: Water Safety Awareness Day

Celebrating the start of swimming season, Hamilton Aquatic Center will have a free open swim for adults and kids to enjoy as well as games, water rescue, CPR demonstrations and more. Swim testing will be available as well to help parents assess what swim class level they are best suited for.

Details: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Hamilton Aquatic Center, 3838 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler. Free. 480-782-2749, chandleraz.gov.

5/7: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art Family Mix

The annual Family Mix returns offering families to experience the museum as an immersive, high-tech wonderland. This free event includes demonstrations, makerspace activities provided by the Arizona Science Center’s CREATE space, such as make-and-take LED wearables, scribblebots and giant spin art, as well as the opportunity to play with Makey Makey instruments, see 3-D printers and interact with the high-tech art in SMoCA’ s galleries.

Details: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale. Free. 480-874-4666, ScottsdaleArts.org.

5/7: Free Sunday at i.d.e.a Museum

Guests are invited to enjoy a free day at the museum. Construct a master project in Build It, design robots in the Robot Corner, create with pixels, gear and more in Wee Design, play in ArtVille (a socks-only space for everyone), and more during the all day event.

Details: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7. i.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa. Free. 480-644-2468 or ideamuseum.org.

5/12: CinePark Movies in the Park: ‘Moana’

In addition to a grass-seating screening of “Moana,” there will be activities beforehand for kids and their families two hours before the event. Food, drink and snack vendors will be on hand.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 12. Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road, Chandler. Free. 480-782-2665, chandleraz.gov.

5/12: Skatefest 2017

Skateboarders of all skills levels and ages are invited. Skaters from around the Valley will showcase their skills, learn new tricks, and enjoy the culture. Demonstrations by pro and semi-pro skateboarders, a ‘Best Trick’ contest, open skating, raffles, vendors and food will all be featured at the event. Helmets are strongly encouraged.

Details: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 12. Goodyear Skate Park, 3151 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear. Free. 623-882-7525, goodyearaz.gov/rec.

5/12-14, 5/20-21: Schnepf Farms Peach Festival

Kids and adults of all ages are sure to have a … wait for it … peachy time at the popular Peach Festival. Enjoy a peachy pancake breakfast, free hayrides to peach picking, amusement rides, a tasting pavilion and more.

Details: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, May 12-Sunday, May 14 and Saturday, May 20-Sunday, May 21. Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek. $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Rides are $3 each or $15 for a wristband. schnepffarms.com.

5/13: Bubble Bash

This new annual bash is a mix of bubbles, art and chemistry to create a fun learning experience for kids and families. Live entertainment, giveaways, contests and more can also be found as you play among the floating bubbles. Get bubbles to go at the event so the fun can continue at home.

Details: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Tempe Marketplace, 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe. Free. 480-966-9338 or tempemarketplace.com.

5/13-14: Discount Tire Free Family Weekend

Enjoy free admission to the Phoenix Art Museum with scavenger hunts, live performances, storytime programs, tours and more. You can also learn how to make art with a Valley artist.

Details: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13; noon Sunday, May 14. Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. Free. 602-257-1222 or phxart.org.

5/18: International Museum Day

In honor of International Museum Day, i.d.e.a. Museum is offering a special two-for-one admission deal.

Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, May 18. i.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa. $8; free for members and children under 1. 480-644-2468, ideamuseum.org.

5/19: CinePark Movies in the Park: ‘Sing’

Yet another chance to see a free movie at the park in Chandler, this time “Sing.” Once again, it will be grass seating so bring blankets and chairs; snack vendors will be on hand.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 19. Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road, Chandler. Free. 480-782-2665, chandleraz.gov.

5/20: Spark! After Dark

The nighttime version of Mesa’s creativity festival is just as much fun. Explore craft projects and interactive displays while enjoying live performances. Beverages, beer and wine are available for purchase. Food trucks will be on hand for visitors to grab a bite to eat. See website for details on each evening’s theme, which changes monthly.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Free. Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. 480-644-6500, mesaartscenter.com.

5/19: Downtown Chandler Art Walk

Browse many different types of art from local artists and musicians at the free Downtown Chandler Art Walk. Local establishments will also be open during the monthly event. To be accepted in the Art Walk, artists must go through a jury process. Only fine arts and crafts will be accepted.

Details: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 19. Downtown Chandler, Dr. A. J. Chandler Park, 3 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler. Free. 480-855-3539, downtownchandler.org.

