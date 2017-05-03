The Arizona Republic

Watch: This 4-year-old ranks grocery store sushi, from yuck to yum

 

Do you have a budding sushi fan in the house?

Or maybe you find yourself at lunchtime on a workday when you can neither stomach another sandwich nor take the time to sit down, much less go to a sushi restaurant.

Or when you’re craving a salmon roll for a quick dinner and your spouse refuses raw fish. You get the sushi, he can eat fried chicken. Everyone is happy.

That’s where grocery-store sushi shines, according to azcentral.com food reporter Jennifer McClellan. She enlisted five brave souls (including a 4-year-old) to rank grocery store sushi. 

Watch their reactions and picks above.

Sprouts Farmers Market – tuna roll (Tokyo Fantasy roll) Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz. Credit: David Kadlubowski/The Arizona Republic

