Parents: A more natural chicken nugget is on the way

Moms and dads may be able to serve a more guilt-free, quick meal thanks to the latest trend among the nation’s leading chicken purveyors.

Tyson Foods announced this week that it will go antibiotic free by the end of the year, according to USA Today.

The chicken giant’s vow comes after competitors like Perdue and Pilgrim’s Pride and fast-food joints like KFC already made the pledge.

The Springfield, Ark., company said the move was driven by consumers who want meat free of antibiotics, preservatives or anything deemed unnatural.

Tyson recalled chicken nuggets in September because some bags may have contained hard plastic.

Also going antibiotic free with their meats are Subway, McDonald’s, Burger King, Panera, Chipotle, Taco Bell and Wendy’s.

New strategies

Antibiotics are used to keep chickens healthy and help them grow, according to the USA Today story. Tyson said better ventilation will help prevent illness and the bird will be fed a probiotic diet.

While new strategies in chicken production can be costly, chicken producers say they are absorbing cost increases instead of transferring them to shoppers.