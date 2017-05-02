Why so many married couples are sleeping in separate beds

A survey from the National Sleep Foundation found that almost one in four married couples sleep in separate beds, while the National Association of Homebuilders predicted years ago that dual master bedrooms could become the new norm in custom-built homes, according to a USA TODAY story by Mary Bowerman.

From Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip to reports that President Trump and Melania Trump sleep separately, the decision to part at bedtime doesn’t mean couples are in trouble, especially if they implement strategies to keep the relationship strong.

“Couples have to figure out what works for them,” according to Mary Andres, a professor at the University of Southern California, and co-coordinator of marriage and family therapy program.

Couples who decide to sleep separately, but worry about closeness, should decide what is important to them. Whether it’s deciding on a TV show to watch each night, eating dinner together, or cuddling and sex before bed, it’s important to implement strategies to ensure that a partner’s needs for intimacy are met.