Hot (deals) for teacher! Food freebies for Teacher Appreciation Week today, this week

Teachers finally catch a break with Teacher Appreciation Week as businesses offer freebies and discounts.
Teachers often spend their own money to keep their classrooms supplied and students organized and this is their thank you — though we’ll admit they probably deserve even more deals.
Food
5/2: Chipotle
Teachers, faculty and staff can get a free burrito, bowl, salad or taco order when they buy one. Bring a valid ID or other documentation from preschool, elementary, middle, high school, community college or university. Details: 3 p.m.-close, Tuesday, May 2. chipotle.com.
5/2: $1 Jimmy Johns subs
Teachers and non-teachers get a sub sandwich for only $1 at participating locations. The deal is limited to the deal one per person and offered in-store only. Details: 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, May. 2. jimmyjohns.com.
5/3: Sardella’s Pizza and Wings
The Mesa, Ariz. pizza place is offering vouchers for a free, any-size pizza with limitless toppings. The dine-in only deal is available to K-12 teachers. Details: 5-9 p.m., Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5 to pick up the voucher. Vouchers good through Aug. 30. 1149 E. Southern Ave., Mesa. organstoppizza.com.
