College son fails to return mom's calls. Mom delivers payback via viral video

Empty-nester moms most certainly will identify with this viral video.

College son, Liam, is called out by this Pennsylvania mom on this YouTube video for ignoring her calls.

“When you’re in your dorm at night do you, like, lay there and think, ‘Wow. I wonder who fed me the first 18 years of my life?’ ” (Giggles) “Well, I don’t like to brag but that was me. I was like — breakfast, lunch, dinner — I packed your lunches. Daddy helped you. Do you remember daddy?”

She goes onto remind him that she was the one took him to karate classes and, with his father, paid for 12 years of private school.

She continues on the video, “Maybe you haven’t forgotten me. Maybe you’ve forgotten how to use the phone.”

Then she proceeds to give him step-by-step instructions on how to use a phone. “You know, the one mommy and daddy bought you?”

“That’s how that works. You are welcome! So now I know I’m going to hear from you especially before your mother and father have to pay the next installment for your tuition in November.”