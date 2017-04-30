10 helpful devices for aging parents, their worried caretakers

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Many seniors want to maintain their independence as they get older, living at home as they enjoy the golden years. However, as a caregiver, you may worry about your loved one—what if they fall? What if they forget to take their pills? What if someone breaks into their home?

There are many issues caregivers worry about when it comes to seniors who choose to age in place, but luckily, today’s wide selection of smart devices can help alleviate many common woes. Here are 10 smart products designed to help seniors and their caregivers.

1. Tricella Smart Pillbox

Seniors often have strict medication regimens to follow, and with this smart pillbox you’ll receive smartphone notifications if your loved one forgets to take their pills, or accidentally takes the wrong ones.

Get the Tricella Smart Pillbox from Target for $74.99

2. Alarm.com Indoor Camera

If you’re concerned about your parent climbing the stairs or falling in the living room, the Alarm.com Indoor Camera can help you monitor these dangerous areas right from your smartphone. It even has night vision! The Alarm.com camera does require a subscription, but it’s a worthwhile option since the company offers several other smart products designed specifically for caregiving.

Get an Alarm.com Indoor Camera on Amazon for $149

3. Sensi Smart Thermostat

Regular thermostats can be confusing to program, and seniors with poor eyesight may not be able to adjust the settings easily. On the other hand, a connected device like the Sensi Smart Thermostat is simple to program and adjust via smartphone, and even better, it can be synced with Amazon’s Alexa for voice-controlled adjustments.

Get a Sensi Smart Thermostat on Amazon for $129

4. Blip Blood Pressure Monitor

High blood pressure is a common ailment, and it raises the risk of other serious conditions like heart attack and stroke. This smart blood pressure monitor can help you keep track of your loved one’s vitals, as you’ll automatically receive updates when it’s used, no matter where you are!

Get a Blip Blood Pressure Monitor on Amazon for $159

5. Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Seniors with hearing problems might not always notice if someone’s at the door, but with the help of a smart doorbell, they won’t miss packages or visitors. The Ring Video Doorbell sends alerts to their smartphone when someone is outside, and they’ll even be able to see who it is before opening the door.

Get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on Amazon for $248

6. LOK8U Freedom Watch

Dementia and Alzheimer’s patients can sometimes wander away from their homes—a major source of worry for caregivers. The Freedom Watch, an unassuming accessory with geo-fencing capabilities, was designed to monitor seniors prone to wandering. If the wearer moves out of the established “safe zone,” you’ll be alerted via text message or email. Plus, the watch has a panic button that can be used to call for help if, for instance, the senior falls.

Get the LOK8U Freedom Watch on Amazon for $98

7. iHealth Gluco-Monitoring System

Diabetes is another common medical condition that can become dangerous if not carefully monitored. Similar to the blood pressure monitor, the iHealth Gluco-Monitoring System allows seniors to sync their readings to a smartphone and send the data to caregivers or doctors.

Get the iHealth Gluco-Monitoring System on Amazon for $59.99

8. Samsung SmartThings Hub and Motion Sensor

Another way to prevent falls and monitor seniors as they move around the house is with the Samsung SmartThings Hub and its sensors. Once the hub is set up, you can connect it to a motion sensor that turns on lights via a smart switch when someone enters the room, saving your loved one from having to fumble around in the dark. Additionally, you can opt to receive notifications if there’s motion at an unusual time, like late at night.

Get the Samsung SmartThings Hub on Amazon for $99 and the Motion Sensor for $39.99

9. Sen.se Mother and Motion Cookies

Many products are designed to monitor a specific action, but Sen.se’s Mother and Cookies can be used to track a variety of things. The motion-sensor Cookies can be attached to medication bottles, doors and appliances, or they can be carried to record activity. They’ll send their data to your smartphone, so you’ll know whether your loved one has eaten or taken their medication yet.

Get the Sen.se Mother and Cookies on Amazon for $189

10. DeRoyal Reminder Rosie Clock

If you want to provide a personal reminder for your charge to take their medication, eat lunch, or call the doctor, the Reminder Rosie alarm clock can be programmed with up to 25 reminders. What’s even better is that you can record the messages yourself!

Get the Reminder Rosie Clock on Amazon for $99.95