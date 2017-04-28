Freezer check: Foster Farms recalls chicken patties contaminated with plastic

Foster Farms is recalling 131,880 pounds of frozen, breaded chicken patties following complaints of plastic found in the meat, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported.

The clear, soft plastic came from the company’s packaging materials.

Foster Poultry Farms of Farmerville, La., received complaints from people who bought the product on March 22, April 3, and April 15.

5-pound, 20-piece bags

The specific patties under recall are the 5-pound, 20-piece bags labeled: Foster Farms Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat. The product has a Best By date of Feb. 15, 2018.

No illness or injury has been reporter in connection with the chicken patties.

Consumers are asked to throw away the chicken patties or return them to where they were purchased.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health-care provider.

Questions? Call the FDA consumer affairs at 800-338-8051.