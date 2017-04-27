The stressful search for a plus-size prom dress

The search for a prom dress is already fraught with stress: what store to go to, the absolute highest price point, how short the skirt can be.

And if you’re looking for a plus-size prom dress? The stress just doubled, according to KJZZ reporter Mariana Dale.

From the Cinderella Affair in Phoenix to the the racks at stores, dress makers and the fashion industry at large seem to have missed the market.

“I’m definitely not the same size that everybody else is, so I’ve always dealt with the struggles of not having as many options as everybody else,” said Mountain Pointe High School senior Shawna Henry while at the Cinderella Affair. She’s been searching for the perfect dress since last year.

This story was co-produced with SPOT 127 students Max Trapp, Catie Schwartzmann, Alyssa Rosalez and Zack Wiegand, and interns Olivia Parker and Gisselle Loera. Learn more about KJZZ’s youth media center, SPOT 127, here.