Drinking water with meals? It's better not to

The prevailing wisdom is that we could all drink more water.

Angela Lemond, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokeswoman, calls it “the gold standard fluid for the body,” in USA Today.

But Lemond also says that drinking and dining has its downside. Namely, gas and bloating, she said.

Lemond doesn’t say that drinking water prevents nutrient absorption, although the claim has been made.

Instead, Lemond recommends getting between 90 and 120 ounces a day by starting with two glasses in the morning.

Kick start morning awesomeness

Go ahead and blend your nutrient-dense smoothie. Sweeten your coffee with the wonders of coconut milk.

But before that, reach for water. Here are her reasons for this non-negotiable morning habit: