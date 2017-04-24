Campbell's Soup switcharoo leads to recall

In the mood for some chicken soup?

If it’s Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta, you better look at your bowl before the first slurp.

Campbell Soup Company is recalling more than 4,000 pounds because the cans actually contain another can of soup.

Problem is undeclared milk products

The Food and Drug Administration reported that the chicken soup cans actually contained Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth.

No illnesses have been reported over the switch, but the mislabeling is problematic because of undeclared milk products, which is an allergen.

The mislabeled soup has a Best By date of Feb. 13, 2019.

Campbell is asking consumers who have this soup to return the cans to point of purchase or throw them away.