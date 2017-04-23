Amazon service tracks exactly what kids do online

Amazon wants to give parents peace of mind with its new Fire tablet feature that tracks exactly what kids are doing online.

USA Today reports that as part of Amazon’s Free Time service, parents can from their Parent Dashboard:

view a daily activity report of what your child has been reading, watching and playing.

see the apps and websites children have visited.

learn how many minutes a child spend on any given website and how that’s changed over the course of the week.

2nd feature allows parent/child to connect

A second feature found on the Parent Dashboard encourages the parent/child connection with Discussion Cards.

The cards offer parents either open-ended questions or talking points about books, videos and games that the child is engaging with online.

Amazon offers a free version of Free Time and a premium Free Time Unlimited Subscription, which includes unlimited access to content from Disney, Nickelodeon and PBS Kids.

Prime members pay $2.99 a month, non-members pay $4.99.