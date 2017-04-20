The eye-popping Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino may not be worth it

Unexpected? No. Shocking. Yes.

The Unicorn Frappuccino, which premiered on Wednesday, April 19 and continues only through Sunday, April 23, has a lot going for it. A swirl of changing colors, the always delicious whipped cream topping sprinkled with tangy, glittery sparkles.

What it decidedly does not have going for it are health benefits.

The drink contains 59 grams of sugar. That equals, according to USA Today…

8 1/2 Peeps

2 1/2 Snickers bars

6 Krispy Kreme donuts

So while not surprising, the amount of sugar is sobering.

How does it taste?

Mixed reviews

The reviews are mixed:

Just tried the new Unicorn Frapp @ Starbucks & it is awesome 😋😎✌🏼 #starbucks #unicornfrappuccino — Radu G. MacPhee (@IndominusRex_1) April 20, 2017