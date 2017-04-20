New American Girl Z Yang is Korean-American, kicks off year of more diversity

This month, American Doll releases Z Yang, its first Korean-American doll.

The Wisconsin-based company told the Huffington Post earlier this year that fans of its 18-inch dolls that now retail for about $115, wanted dolls with more experiences, diversity and interests.

Here is how American Doll has delivered so far:

Z Yang: Released in April, the doll from the contemporary collection is the second Asian-American doll. Ivy Ling, a Chinese American doll released in 2007, was retired in 2014. American Doll lovers have already been introduced to the stop-action filmmaker in the company’s YouTube series.

Gabriela McBride: Released in January, Gabriela was the first African-American in the “Doll of the Year” line. Gabriela is a poet who uses the spoken word to break down barriers with her own stuttering.

Logan Everett: Released in February, Logan became the first male doll. Logan is a drummer and the friend of fellow musician and Nashville singer Tenney Grant, also released in February.

Nanea Mitchell: To be released in the fall, Nanea is Native Hawaiian and part of the “‘BeForever Series,” which features dolls from different eras in American history. Nanea grew up in 1941, during the Pearl Harbor attacks that began World War II.