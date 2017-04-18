'Unicorn Frappuccino' from Starbucks: Social media goes bonkers

We don’t care why.
We only care that Starbucks, in their infinite wisdom, has created the Unicorn Frappuccino.
This colorful blended drink is almost too pretty to sip. Like the unicorn itself, the creamy drink, of pink powder blended with mango syrup and drizzled with sour blue flavor, is elusive.
Only available through April 23
The Uni Frapp is only available Wednesday, April 19, through Sunday, April 23, at select stores nationwide.
USA TODAY reports that the drink is imbued with magic, starting as a purple drink with swirls of blue.
“But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform,” Starbucks said in a statement.
Social media went bonkers over the drink that is available for only five days — with humor, gushing love and a bit of disgust.
