'Unicorn Frappuccino' from Starbucks: Social media goes bonkers

We don’t care why.

We only care that Starbucks, in their infinite wisdom, has created the Unicorn Frappuccino.

OMG STARBUCKS IS RELEASING A UNICORN INSPIRED FRAPPUCCINO 😍😭🦄💖 pic.twitter.com/QWyJmhJ1tQ — life of a blonde (@lifeofablondee) April 16, 2017

This colorful blended drink is almost too pretty to sip. Like the unicorn itself, the creamy drink, of pink powder blended with mango syrup and drizzled with sour blue flavor, is elusive.

Only available through April 23

The Uni Frapp is only available Wednesday, April 19, through Sunday, April 23, at select stores nationwide.

USA TODAY reports that the drink is imbued with magic, starting as a purple drink with swirls of blue.

“But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform,” Starbucks said in a statement.

Social media went bonkers over the drink that is available for only five days — with humor, gushing love and a bit of disgust.

If you want something enough, and your heart is pure, wondrous things can happen 😍✨🦄✨🙌🏽💸💸💸#starbucks #unicornhttps://t.co/uAtZfJaG8t — Paws Buzz GO! (@PawsBuzzGo) April 14, 2017

The Unicorn Frappuccino: Finally, I can order a drink that is as gay as I am. #unicornfrappuccino #starbucks — Alyssa Reid (@Alyssapotamus) April 18, 2017

I want that unicorn frappucino from #starbucks but it sounds gross. 😭🦄 — There Is No Dana (@danagottback) April 18, 2017