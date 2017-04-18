Night out without the kids? Try a luxury movie theater

These days, a movie with popcorn just isn’t enough to make a trip to the theater. Many patrons are looking for more than they can find at a traditional theater, whether it’s a full-service bar, seat-side wait service or a nice meal they can enjoy on ultra-plush seats, reports azcentral.com’s Kellie Hwang.

With so many top-notch shows and movies available to stream at home, and endless food-delivery options, it’s oftentimes more attractive to stay at home on a Friday night. Extra services and posh amenities allow theaters to stay relevant and appeal to different audiences, providing moviegoers an experience they wouldn’t get at home.

