Best days (aka least crowded) to visit Disneyland in California

If you’re more of the crowd-adverse type but you (or your kids) still REALLY want to go to Disneyland, here are the best days to go, according to azcentral.com’s Getaway Tips:
Annual pass blackout dates
Study the blackout date calendar online and go on a date that is restricted to annual ticketholders.
Bad weather days
You may find that not-so-ideal weather conditions can thin Disneyland crowds considerably. Make sure you’re prepared for the circumstances, though.
Work, school schedules
Try for Tuesdays-Thursday, during times of the year when school is in session (avoid near the end of the school year, though).
Avoid special events
This includes ride openings, Disneyland anniversaries and holidays.
