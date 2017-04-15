'Star Wars' heroines claim own action figure line, and it's about time!

Excluding a main female protagonist from “Star Wars” action-figure merchandise was dumb.

It also made people angry and launched the #WheresRey social campaign when Rey, the hero of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” was not in either a Monopoly set featuring the movie’s characters or the initial action figures.

This was later corrected, but too little, too late.

‘Star Wars: Forces of Destiny’

Disney and Lucasfilm aim to make things right with “Star Wars: Forces of Destiny.”

Female action figures from the franchise’s iconic heroines, such as Princess Leia and Rey, are part of the multi-platform campaign that coincides with a Disney YouTube series that feature the bad-ass women of the galaxy.

The 11-inch action female figures include:

Rey

Jyn Erso

Princess Leia

Sabine Wren

Other figures rolled out as part of the new series of animated shorts are BB-8, Chewbacca and Kylo Ren.

Inspired by heroism, courage and tenacity

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said in a news release:

“‘Star Wars” Forces of Destiny’ is for anyone who has been inspired by Leia’s heroism, Rey’s courage or Ahsoka’s tenacity.”

The eight animated shorts debut in July. Reprising their movie roles in the series are Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, and Felicity Jones as Jyn, reports USA TODAY.

In addition to the action figures, the campaign includes children’s books and apparel.