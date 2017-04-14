Mystery solved: Here are the 2017 Peeps flavors

Spoiler alert! If you want to guess the flavors of the 2017 Mystery Peeps on your own, read no further.

We tried to guess with our expert sweet eaters. We hate to sound smug, but our panel of three suburban kids met with some success.

Mystery flavor 1

Our guess: Maple syrup.

Actual flavor: Maple syrup.

Booyah!

Mystery flavor 2

Our guess: Passion fruit.

Actual flavor: Blueberry.

At least two of our panel of three identified blueberries as a top note. So, there’s that.

Mystery flavor 3

Our guess: Lemon lime.

Actual flavor: Grape slush.

Wow! Way off. But that’s a curve ball. What does “slush” actually taste like?