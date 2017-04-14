FDA: 'Serious health' concerns lead to Hyland's teething tablets recall years after requested

The manufacturer of Hyland’s homeopathic teething tablets, which are being investigated for being toxic and a possible link to 10 deaths, has agreed to a recall.

Teething tablet manufacturer Standard Homeopathic Company voluntarily recalled Hyland’s Teething Tablets and Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets years after the Federal Drug and Food Administration requested one.

The FDA has been requesting a recall since 2013.

Federal authorities have been investigating the homeopathic products parents use to soothe babies’ teething pain after 400 reports of infant illness, including seizures, vomiting and even death.

‘Serious health hazard’

An FDA recall letter sent in April to the Standard Homeopathic Company said that inconsistent amounts of belladonna in the products “represent a serious health hazard.”

Belladonna in elevated levels can be toxic and puts babies at risk.

Hyland’s discontinued its distribution of its teething tablets on Oct.11, 2016. A day later, it issued a news release saying it affirmed its products’ safety and was awaiting more “medical or statistical evidence” to support a causal link between homeopathic teething tablets and adverse outcomes.

Toss Hyland’s day and nighttime teething tablets

This recall assures removal of any teething tablets that may still be on store shelves. No other Standard Homeopathic Company/Hyland’s products are affected by this recall.

“We initiated this recall even after discontinuing production last fall because it is appropriate to do what our regulating agency has formally requested,” said J.P. Borneman, chairman and CEO of Standard Homeopathic Company, in a news release

Parents who have the recalled teething products should throw them away.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA website: fda.gov.