YouTube video + cheeseburger craving: 8-year-old drives to McDonald's

An 8-year-old boy from Ohio drove the family van to McDonald’s this week because he was craving a cheeseburger.

Along for the ride was his 4-year-old sister. The boy told police his parents fell asleep early, and he learned how to drive from watching a YouTube series, reported USA TODAY.

Patrolman Jacob Koehler told the Weirton Daily Times that the child made the drive of more than a mile through East Palestine “effortlessly” and obeyed all traffic laws.

Where did he get the money to pay for the cheeseburger? His piggy bank.

No charges were filed.

