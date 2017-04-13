The Arizona Republic

YouTube video + cheeseburger craving: 8-year-old drives to McDonald's

YouTube video + cheeseburger craving: 8-year-old drives to McDonald's

Videos & GIFs

YouTube video + cheeseburger craving: 8-year-old drives to McDonald's

An 8-year-old boy from Ohio drove the family van to McDonald’s this week because he was craving a cheeseburger.

Credit: McDonald’s

Along for the ride was his 4-year-old sister. The boy told police his parents fell asleep early, and he learned how to drive from watching a YouTube series, reported USA TODAY.

Patrolman Jacob Koehler told the Weirton Daily Times that the child made the drive of more than a mile through East Palestine “effortlessly” and obeyed all traffic laws.

Where did he get the money to pay for the cheeseburger? His piggy bank.

No charges were filed.

Read more  here.

, , , , Trending, Videos & GIFs

More All The Moms

Comments

Latest

More All The Moms
Home