Here are 9 tattoo shops to get your kids' ears pierced in metro Phoenix

If you’re a Scary Mommy reader, you might have seen A Tattoo Shop Is The Best (And Coolest) Place To Pierce Your Kid’s Ears.

We were intrigued, so we found nine tattoo and piercing parlors in metro Phoenix that offer ear piercings for infants, kids and teens.

We also talked to a local doctor about the best age to pierce kids’ ears, and the possible risks.

Best age to get your kids’ ears pierced

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents postpone ear piercing until a child is old enough to handle the aftercare on his or her own.

That said, there is little risk no matter a child’s age if a child’s ears are pierced “carefully and conscientiously,” said Dr. Suhir Bitar, a pediatrician in Scottsdale.

Bitar, of At Home Pediatric Medicine Concierge, said the ear piercing should be a doctor, nurse or experienced technician — “and your tattoo guy falls in that category.”

Possible ear piercing risks

The risk of ear piercing lies in unsanitary conditions when piercing or a failure to follow the aftercare instructions.

Immune-compromised children or those already dealing with with an infection should avoid having their ears pierced, Bitar said. When in doubt, check with your pediatrician.

Here are 9 tattoo shops to get your kids’ ears pierced at in Phoenix.

Vivid Ink Tattoo in Phoenix

Does not offer piercings for children under 13. The price of ear piercings is $35 each hole.

Details: 13050 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix. 602-971-8282, vividinktat2.wix.com/vivid.

Krooked Krown Tattoo Studio and Art Gallery in Phoenix

Offers piercings on a case by case basis starting at 13 years old. A pair of piercings costs $40.

Details: 3593 W. Northern Ave., Suite 7, Phoenix. 480-359-8113, krookedkrowntattoo.com.

Mastodon Tattoo in Mesa

Industrial done by @mastodonpiercing A post shared by Mastodon Tattoo and Piercing (@mastodontattoopiercing) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Offers piercings to children starting at age 8 with signed proof of parent/guardian consent and with the parent or guardian present. The price of a pair of piercings starts at $60.

Details: 1925 W. University Dr., Mesa. 480-833-2639, mastodonpiercing.com.

Third Eye Body Art in Mesa

Offers piercings as long as the child is also able to verbally consent. Piercings start at $115 a pair with jewelry.

Details: 6247 E. Main St., Suite 1, Mesa. 480-848-0740, thirdeyebodyart.com.

Diamond Body Art Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Mesa and Gilbert

Offers ear piercings to infants and older, starting at $50.

Details: 1116 S. Crismon Road, Suite 103, Mesa. 480-354-2782. Also, 876 N. McQueen Road, Suite 104, Gilbert. 480-633-5777. diamondbodyartaz.com.

AZ Ink in Chandler

Offers piercings to children starting at 5 years old. A pair of piercings starts at $50.

Details: 920 N. Arizona Ave., Suite 2, Chandler. 480-634-4148, azinkchandler.com.

Iconic Tattoo in Peoria

Good afternoon my fellow followers, I am looking to book appointments for my badass artists'. If your interested in getting some work done come down to the shop or give Julie a call at (623)242-2994. Thank you for viewing. A post shared by Iconic Tattoo (@iconic_tattoo) on Mar 4, 2016 at 2:00pm PST

No one under 16 for a basic ear piercing. A pair of piercings starts at $20.

Details: 16610 N. 75th Ave., Suite 106, Peoria. 623-242-2994, iconictattoo.com.

Ace Tattoo in Glendale

Offers piercings to infants. A pair of piercings starts at $40.

Details: 15224 N. 59th Ave., Suite 15, Glendale. 623-937-8282, acearmyaz.com.

Rebel Ink in Goodyear

Offers piercings for infants and then teens starting at age 14. A pair of piercings starts at $40.

Details: 330 N. Dysart Road, Suite 103, Goodyear. 623-234-9121. 5118 W. Northern Ave., Glendale. 623-937-7443, rebelinktattoo.net.

M2 Ink in Wickenburg

Offers earlobe piercings for infants, and then only after age 15 with parent or guardian present. Piercing costs average $40.

Details: 159 W. Wickenburg Way, Suite 5, Wickenburg. 928-231-1574, facebook.com/m2ink.

Do you know of more piercing or tattoo studios that offer ear piercings to infants, kids or teens? Share them with sonja.haller@arizonarepublic.com.