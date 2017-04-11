High-school parent? Prom shopping time is upon us

Late spring can only mean one thing to all the high-school parents out there: It’s time to shop for all the prom season essentials.
This year’s trends
According to Cara Kelly and Mary Bowerman of USA TODAY, 2017 prom trends include:
- Exposed shoulders
- Two-piece dresses
- Pants and suits
- Bold prints
- Short and asymmetric hemlines
2017 prom dresses from Faviana
Here are a range of styles showing off this year’s trends from Faviana’s prom dress collection.
