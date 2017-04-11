High-school parent? Prom shopping time is upon us

Late spring can only mean one thing to all the high-school parents out there: It’s time to shop for all the prom season essentials.

This year’s trends

According to Cara Kelly and Mary Bowerman of USA TODAY, 2017 prom trends include:

Exposed shoulders

Two-piece dresses

Pants and suits

Bold prints

Short and asymmetric hemlines

2017 prom dresses from Faviana

Here are a range of styles showing off this year’s trends from Faviana’s prom dress collection.

