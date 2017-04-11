The Arizona Republic

High-school parent? Prom shopping time is upon us

High-school parent? Prom shopping time is upon us

Videos & GIFs

High-school parent? Prom shopping time is upon us

Late spring can only mean one thing to all the high-school parents out there: It’s time to shop for all the prom season essentials.

This year’s trends

According to Cara Kelly and Mary Bowerman of USA TODAY, 2017 prom trends include:

  • Exposed shoulders
  • Two-piece dresses
  • Pants and suits
  • Bold prints
  • Short and asymmetric hemlines

2017 prom dresses from Faviana

Here are a range of styles showing off this year’s trends from Faviana’s prom dress collection.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

, , , , , Trending, Videos & GIFs

More All The Moms

Comments

Latest

More All The Moms
Home