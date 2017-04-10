10 things you need to know about the $10 Disneyland MaxPass

Here’s what you need to know about the $10 MaxPass soon coming to Disneyland, according to travel guru Scott Craven at azcentral.com:

MaxPass connects to tickets

You purchase MaxPass the same time as your ticket, so the two are always connected. That means you can’t slip your MaxPass to a friend in need. No MaxPass, no perks.

Manage from 1 phone

One person can manage the MaxPass account. The app allows you to put every member of your MaxPass party on a single phone, so continue to ignore your 6-year-old’s plea for her own phone.

Fee could change

Disney calls the $10 MaxPass fee an introductory price. That gives it license to adjust it any time.

Same rules as FastPass

The same Fastpass rules apply. You can have one Fastpass at a time, obtaining another one only when the first expires or when two hours have passed, whichever comes first. The pass is only good during the designated return time.

Must be in the park

You must be in the parks to use MaxPass. As nice as it would be to be sipping cocktails in Downtown Disney while scoring a Fastpass to Space Mountain, it won’t be possible. It’s not known how Disney will track you, but it will.

PhotoPass downloads

Don’t underestimate the value of unlimited PhotoPass downloads. The park offers single downloads for as much as $15. Think about purchasing a single MaxPass and posing with family and friends as many times as possible. That MaxPass account allows you to download at will.

Cross-park perks

If you’re in California Adventure, you can use MaxPass to score a Fastpass in Disneyland, and vice versa. This could be the single greatest convenience of the system.

Use early and often

Use MaxPass early and as often as you can. If enough people use the app, Fastpasses may be distributed faster than ever. Typically, passes disappear most quickly for Radiator Springs Racers in California Adventure and Hyperspace Mountain in Disneyland.

MaxPass vs. paper

The return times may differ if some members of your party used MaxPass and others obtain paper tickets at the kiosks. Teenagers, however, might consider this an excuse to split from parents.

Get your time back

Beware the hidden cost. Time not used chasing paper Fastpasses can be spent shopping or eating.