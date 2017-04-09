After 'Beauty and the Beast': 3 upcoming Disney remakes that challenge beloved originals

While “Beauty and the Beast” super-fans may be watching the live-action remake for the second time, Disney is busy on its next reboots.

‘Mary Poppins Returns’

First, “Mary Poppins Returns” is filming in London and is set for a Christmas 2018 release.

It stars Emily Blunt — could there be a better choice? — as the magical nanny played in 1964 by Julie Andrews.

The Banks children are grown, but need help from Poppins after suffering a personal loss, according to USA TODAY.

More good news: Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Lin Manuel Miranda plays Jack, the chimney sweep.

‘The Lion King’

Next, a remake of “The Lion King” is in the works. Beyoncé is rumored to be in the running for the voice of Nala, reports the L.A. Times.

Jon Favreau, who made “The Jungle Book,” is directing the film, with Donald Glover voicing Simba and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.

Excited for my next project 🦁👑 — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) September 28, 2016

Sadly, the film has no release date for us to look forward to.

‘Dumbo’

Finally, a live-action remake of “Dumbo” could star Michael Keaton, according to Entertainment Weekly. The update of the 1941 film is set to be directed by “Beetlejuice” director Tim Burton. The release date is unknown.

Previous remakes

So far, Disney had a stunning track record with its live-action reboots.