If you want to keep your kids from being charged with a felony, talk to them about nude selfies

Startling news for parents comes to us from the Desert News.

Police in Salt Lake City have reported that nude selfies among kids are a big problem. At least to police and school administrators. Kids have other thoughts on sending nude photos of themselves over the Internet, reports the newspaper.

What. The. Actual. Hello?

My husband tried to tell me this two Sundays ago. Sitting outside, while waiting for our three girls to finish up with church choir practice, he shared that he came upon this information from a friend. This friend is a secondary education school administrator and former middle-school principal.

“That’s when it starts, he said. And we need to sit down and talk to the girls about this.”

They seem so far removed from the world of naked selfies. Our oldest is almost 12 and will start middle school next year. The others, ages 10 and 8, are too young for such talks – aren’t they?

Middle-school bust for a sexting ring

Apparently not. In Las Vegas earlier this month, 16 middle-school students were cited for being involved in a “sexting ring,” reports KTNV news.

So, I grabbed my eldest as she walked by that Sunday afternoon, all sunshine and light, and told her not to take or send nude selfies on her computer or any other electronic device. Ever. Her response:

“Euww.”’

Followed by her hand in front of my face and, “That’s gross.”’

I believe in the no-time-like-the-present form of parenting. My husband prefers a more measured approach and wasn’t amused when I advised our oldest (for laughs) to take Polaroids instead of digital selfies and always keep them with her to prevent unwanted sharing.

No joke: Crimes are being committed

We will be having another, more thoughtful talk — soon — because the so-not-funny thing about these selfies is that kids could be charged with a crime.

Utah police say creating and distributing a nude selfie – even a picture of yourself sent to a boyfriend or girlfriend on your phone – could result in being charged in possession of child pornography, which is a felony.

We have similar laws in Arizona, and the resulting criminal record a child can receive varies, depending on the ages of those involved and circumstances, said Sgt. Scott Waite, the Glendale Police Department’s public information officer.

What he said next made it clear to this parent that sexting and nude selfies are one more thing to add to the list of parenthood worries.

“We deal with this situation in the schools and community on a regular basis,” Waite said. “As social media continues to evolve, so does the problem.

“We typically see issues with nude selfies among couples in school. They send pictures back and forth. The problem comes when they break up and one side decides to distribute or publish the pictures of the other party.”

Having the talk

I’m not ready for that talk. I don’t know how I’ll find the words that encompass using good judgment, the emotional fallout from sexting and being charged with a possible crime. Especially amid my kids’, and my own, extreme discomfort.

But I know this: My kids are of the selfie generation. The smeared mirrors in my car and my home attest to this, as they spend time an inch from them practicing. They primarily share their photos with each other. That will change.

I haven’t let them engage in cooking or even walking down the street without some instruction on safety and consequences.

Photo sharing and social media deserves some instruction, too. No matter how gross, uncomfortable or implausible it sounds now.

How to have ‘the talk’

Resources for how to have the talk about sexting and nude selfies with your kids:

American Academy of Pediatrics, aap.org.

Common Sense Media, commonsensemedia.org.

Psychology today, psychologytoday.com.