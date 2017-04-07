Is 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' worth a watch after the last stinkers?

“The Smurfs” in 2011 and “The Smurfs 2” in 2013 fall under the category of must-miss movies.

So, what about the latest reboot, “Smurfs: The Lost Village?”

Azcentral.com reviewer Barbara VanDenburgh said the third all-animated film offers “a much need course correction for the franchise.”

“This fully animated reboot embraces the Smurfs Saturday-morning-cartoon roots and creates a sprightly, brightly colored, age-appropriate adventure for young children fresh to the little blue woodland creatures.”

Smurfette, voiced by Demi Lovato, worries that she may not be a real Smurf because she was created by the evil Gargamel (Rainn Wilson.)

Meanwhile, she spies a mysterious blue-skinned twinkle scamper off into the Forbidden Forest … another smurf from a different village?

She inadvertently tips off Gargamel — who still wants to capture Smurfs and drain their magical essence — about a possible lost Smurf Village.

Smurfette joins friends Clumsy (Jack McBrayer), Brainy (Danny Pudi) and Hefty (Joe Manganiello) to warn any other Smurfs out there about Gargamel.

VanDenburgh said the bright animation and creative misadventures is a welcome relief to the previous movies in a story about female empowerment, sticking with friends and making your own destiny.