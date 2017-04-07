Check your child's inhaler: 600,000 recalled because they may not deliver a full dose

Parents and people who need albuterol inhalers to breathe easier should check their medication because it may not work effectively.

British company GlaxoSmithKline voluntarily recalled 593,000 prescription inhalers this week because of problems with “a defective delivery system,” a Food and Drug Administration document shows. The device may deliver fewer doses of the medicine than indicated, reported Reuters.

The Ventolin HFA 200D inhalers devices with lot numbers 6ZP9848 (expiration date: March 2018), 6ZP0003 (expiration date: April 2018) and 6ZP9944 (expiration date: April 2018) are being recalled from hospitals, pharmacies and retailers nationwide.

No risk to patients, company said

The company said the defect does not pose a danger to patients and the recall is not a consumer-level recall, But parents of children and adults who use inhalers should check whether their inhalers are affected.

The voluntary recall occurred after the company said it received complaints that indicated a leak of the propellent that delivers the medicine.

Users are not advised to return the inhalers, said the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Questions about the company’s response are answered at: 1-888-825-5249.