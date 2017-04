Jacob Staudenmaier of Phoenix posted a video in which he spoofs “La La Land” to ask Oscar winner and Scottsdale, Arizona, native Emma Stone to prom.

“It started with the kind of crazy idea of saying, ‘Yeah, maybe I’ll go with Emma Stone to the prom,’” he said. “I decided if I was going to do this, I really needed to do it big,” Staudenmaier told movie critic Bill Goodykoontz of azcentral.com.

We vote that she says yes.