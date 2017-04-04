What celebrities and the rest of us have to say about #EqualPayDay

Celebrities, politicians, media organizations and regular folks weighed in with 140 characters of wisdom today (Tuesday, April 4) for Equal Pay Day.
The symbolic day represents how far into this year women must work in order to earn what men earned the year before.
The special day started in 1996.
#20PercentCounts
This year, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg is spearheading the #20PercentCounts campaign, in which businesses in 25 cities offer 20 percent discounts to women and men.
The discount represents the percentage that women are paid less than men in the U.S.
