What celebrities and the rest of us have to say about #EqualPayDay

Celebrities, politicians, media organizations and regular folks weighed in with 140 characters of wisdom today (Tuesday, April 4) for Equal Pay Day.

The symbolic day represents how far into this year women must work in order to earn what men earned the year before.

The special day started in 1996.

#20PercentCounts

This year, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg is spearheading the #20PercentCounts campaign, in which businesses in 25 cities offer 20 percent discounts to women and men.

The discount represents the percentage that women are paid less than men in the U.S.

3 years ago, Obama introduced more protections for women in the workplace. Last week Trump removed them #EqualPayDay https://t.co/YKbDhVQEL5 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 4, 2017

#EqualPayDay is a reminder that women deserve equal pay for equal work. We must work to close the gender pay gap! https://t.co/CcwsoBXWdF — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 4, 2017

Women are still paid 20% less than men in the US—We need to speak up & work towards closing this gender gap! #20PercentCounts #EqualPayDay https://t.co/xbIZLUFIkW — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) April 4, 2017

Equal work = equal pay. #ReptheFword in support of six organizations advancing women's equality. Get your tee: https://t.co/rgWuH9xiao pic.twitter.com/uGaA6aiOAJ — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) April 4, 2017

Rejoice: You'll Get 20 Percent Off at These Retailers on Equal Pay Day https://t.co/fQKmzG24Ov pic.twitter.com/eibBlgpjfi — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) April 4, 2017

It's 2017 We shouldn't have to be fighting for this till today I hope the new generation will be like #fearlessgirl Pls RT!#EqualPayDay pic.twitter.com/4oFKaEeo8I — The Hummingbird (@Alifaith55) April 4, 2017

#20PercentCounts

And did u know that Black women are actually paid 37% less & Latina women are paid 46% less than white men?! #EqualPayDay pic.twitter.com/nOfN2GORiF — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 4, 2017

See what life is like with 20% less. Seem crazy? So is the gender pay gap. #20PercentCounts https://t.co/nTWbF24W9y — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) April 4, 2017

Proud to stand alongside my sisters in the fight for equal pay. Every day should be #equalpayday. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) April 4, 2017

LUNA x @hereisgina for Champion Equal Pay for Women campaign ! WOMEN AVERAGE 20% LESS PAY THAN MEN ! pic.twitter.com/lZOUAPKzc1 — Gina Rodriguez Net (@GRodriguez_net) April 3, 2017