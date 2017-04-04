ArizonaGivesDay helps families give back

Arizona Gives Day 2017 is has arrived. Here’s how you, your family and your kids can give back to your state on this fifth annual day to celebrate local charitable giving.
How to participate in Arizona Gives Day
Kaila White of azcentral.com breaks down how to donate:
- Go to azgives.org.
- Search for a specific non-profit or by location or keyword, such as “puppies,” “LGBT,” “autism,” “museum” or “vegan.”
- Look at the full list of non-profits and search by category here.
- Donate any amount, or schedule future donations.
- Share on social media by using #AZGivesDay or sharing from twitter.com/azgives and facebook.com/ArizonaGivesDay.
Since its creation in 2013, Arizona Gives Day has raised over $7.4 million statewide, according to the organizers.
Comments