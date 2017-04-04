The Arizona Republic

#ArizonaGivesDay helps families give back

#ArizonaGivesDay helps families give back

Trending

#ArizonaGivesDay helps families give back

Arizona Gives Day 2017 is has arrived. Here’s how you, your family and your kids can give back to your state on this fifth annual day to celebrate local charitable giving.

How to participate in Arizona Gives Day

Kaila White of azcentral.com breaks down how to donate:

Credit: Arizona Gives Day

Since its creation in 2013, Arizona Gives Day has raised over $7.4 million statewide, according to the organizers.

, , , , , Kids Events, Trending

More All The Moms

Comments

Latest

More All The Moms
Home