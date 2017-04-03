More bad EpiPen news: Distributor issues U.S. recall

Those who carry an EpiPen, and their loved ones, need to once again follow the developing news of the controversial but life-saving product.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced a recall of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. after its distributor alerted consumers in late March that it was voluntarily recalling about 81,000 EpiPens in seven countries, including Australian, Norway, Japan and Denmark, according to CNBC.com.

The recall followed two reports of the device failing to work in emergencies.

In both cases, people were able to use a second pen. The distributor suspects a faulty part is to blame.

EpiPen distributor Mylan has not said how many of its products are being recalled in the U.S. or why the U.S. was not part of the company’s initial recall.

EpiPens are auto-injectors used to deliver what could be a life-saving dose of epinephrine in the midst of an allergic reaction for kids and adults.

How to check your EpiPen

Check the distribution dates. At this time, the recall impacts EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. devices that were distributed between December 2015 and July 2016. Find a complete list of lots numbers on the FDA website.

Take the impacted EpiPen to the pharmacy to receive a new one, Mylan said.

Until the EpiPen is replaced, continue to carry the existing device.

Keep and use EpiPens that are not included in the recall.

Contact Mylan at 800-796-9526 or customer.service@mylan.com with questions.

Troubled history

The EpiPen came under scrutiny last year when parents of kids with server allergies were outraged by a 500 percent price jump.

Mylan agreed to pay $465 million in a settlement with federal regulators over its pricing practices.

But lawsuits continue, with several class-action cases against Mylan brought to federal courts around the country.