Gilbert’s Crossroads Park will soon include three miniature-golf courses, a splash pad, an outdoor maze and other attractions at virtually no cost to the town, according to azcentral.com reporter Jessica Boehm.

The project’s first phase — which will include one mini-golf course, an outdoor maze and a building for party rentals and offices — is slated to open in fall 2018, according to developer SAP Holdings, a subsidiary of Castle Golf.