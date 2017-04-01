98-year-old bakes 144 apple pies in the year after wife's death

Food is love, no matter what fitness gurus say.

So, when 98-year-old Leo Kellner lost the love of his life and wife of 72 years, he filled that huge hole with apple pie. He baked more than 144 pies in the first year after his wife died, according to KHGI Nebraska TV.

The Hastings, Neb., man’s wife died in 2012. Since then, he’s baked every day.

What he bakes, he gives away. The baked goods go to other widowers, widows and funeral receptions.

He has a secret ingredient

If that wasn’t sweet enough, consider this: Kellner changes his recipe for diabetics, substituting sugar for more fruit.

He has a secret ingredient for all his pies. He doesn’t mind revealing it.

“Everything I do, I do it with love.”